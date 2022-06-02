Tanzania: Z'bar Primes Blue Economy

ZANZIBAR plans to invest a whopping 81.6bn/-, over 90 per cent of the blue economy ministerial budget, in various projects to accelerate the country's economic growth, the House of Representatives was told here on Wednesday.

Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame told the house that the government is determined to reinforce economic production through sustainable uses of marine resources.

Unveiling the 89.7bn/- budget proposals for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, Minister Makame said the ministry will in the envisaged budget empower small entrepreneurs with training, capital and markets for their oceanic produce, with the aim being to address unemployment especially among youths.

He identified the ministry's budget priorities as training and empowerment; conservation and management of marine environment; fishery and marine resource researches; construction of fishing and seaweed farming infrastructure; and quality improvement on oceanic produce.

The minister announced the procurement of a huge and modern fishing ship as among the ministry strategies to boost deep sea fishing, adding that the ministry will as well administer the building and distribution of 577 fishing boats to wananchi and construct 100 sea crow, 60 sea crab and 40 fishing dams.

He further explained that the ministry intends to construct two fishing ports--Kizimkazi, Unguja and Shumba, Pemba; fishing camps and provide market services at Malindi port under the Japanese funded project.

Other lined up projects include Tanzania Scaling up sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management project; women empowerment integrated project in seaweed farming and other marine products; agriculture and fishery development project.