Tanzania: Zanzibar Gets 1.47bn/ - Monthly in Mobile Money Transaction Levies

2 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR receives 1.47bn/- monthly in mobile money transaction levies, the House of Representatives heard on Thursday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Ali Suleiman Ameir told the house that the fund is allocated to various development projects, especially road construction and economic empowerment of wananchi.

The deputy minister was answering a question by Wawi Representative Bakar Hamad Bakar, who wanted to know the amount of money received since the levy on mobile money transactions was introduced in July last year.

The legislator also sought to know the areas to which the money has been spent, proposing a system of having specially agreed projects to benefit from the fund allocation.

The deputy minister said economic empowerment and road construction projects, which directly impact on the lives of the islanders, are the most appropriate avenues to spend the money.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X