Tanzania: Zanzibar Gets 1.47bn/ - Monthly in Mobile Money Transaction Levies

ZANZIBAR receives 1.47bn/- monthly in mobile money transaction levies, the House of Representatives heard on Thursday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Ali Suleiman Ameir told the house that the fund is allocated to various development projects, especially road construction and economic empowerment of wananchi.

The deputy minister was answering a question by Wawi Representative Bakar Hamad Bakar, who wanted to know the amount of money received since the levy on mobile money transactions was introduced in July last year.

The legislator also sought to know the areas to which the money has been spent, proposing a system of having specially agreed projects to benefit from the fund allocation.

The deputy minister said economic empowerment and road construction projects, which directly impact on the lives of the islanders, are the most appropriate avenues to spend the money.