Tanzania: MPs Salute Samia Resolve to Cushion Rising Fuel Prices

Several Members of Parliament who debated the 2022/2023 budget estimates for the ministry of Energy on Thursday gave kudos to the recent 100bn/- provided by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to cushion the rising fuel prices which had brought public outcry from consumers.

Majority of the MPs said the president had exhibited strong leadership in dealing with challenges facing her people, expressing optimism that the 2.9tri/- budget tabled by the minister of Energy, January Makamba on Wednesday provided a clear direction in looking for solutions on the challenges facing the energy sector.

Special Seats MP Catherine Magige (CCM) said the 100bn/- subsidy provided by the Head of State has so far eased fuel prices for Petrol and Diesel, something which comes as a welcome move.

A statement provided by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) on Tuesday, effective Wednesday, the retail price for petrol is 2,994/- from 3,303 per litre, diesel 3,126/- down from 3,452/- per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

In Dar es Salaam, petrol price was reduced by 306/- per litre while diesel prices dropped by Tsh320 per litre. In Tanga and Mtwara ports, petrol prices went down by 152/- and 282/- per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices deepen to 476/- per litre for Tanga port and 486/- for Mtwara Port, EWURA said.