Nigerian Customs Seize 16 Trucks of Foreign Rice, 599 Cartons of Poultry - Official

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, on Thursday, said it had intercepted 42 units of smuggled tiger generating sets.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), FOU Zone A, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, at a news conference in Lagos, said that the generators were intercepted alongside 16 trucks of foreign parboiled rice and 599 cartons of frozen poultry products.

Mr Ejibunu said that in 2015, the federal government placed a ban on the importation of small generators popularly known as 'I better pass my neighbour'.

He said the ban was due to air pollution and the risks it posed to the respiratory system, which were dangers associated with all engines that use hydrocarbon energy to operate.

According to him, the unit has renewed its vigour to fight the menace of smuggling.

He said the unit had also re-organised its operations to block revenue leakages and curb the importation and exportation of prohibited goods.

"The unit also intercepted 41,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 9,917 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice; 116.3 kilograms of Indian Hemp; 29 units of motorcycles; 54 cartons of creams and 3,260 pairs of used shoes.

"Other seizures are, 812 bags of 5Kg and 120 bags of 2kg basmati rice; 41,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); four 20ft containers of unprocessed wood; 1,041 bales of used clothes; 5 units of vehicles; 8,500 pieces of used tyres were also intercepted from the porous borders in the South-West," he said

He explained that the various items were seized from different locations across the zone, adding that 14 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

He said the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items was N818.1milliion.

He pointed out that the taste of some Nigerians for foreign parboiled rice was responsible for the high rate of smuggling of the product.

"People are once again reminded of the need to support and key into the Federal Government's policy on increase of local production of rice," he said.

He also disclosed that the unit generated N64.3 million from Demand Notices (DN) on cargoes that exited the port without paying accurate duties to Federal Government.

(NAN)