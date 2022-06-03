Nigeria: Acute Malnutrition - Emir of Kano Tasks Parents On Intensive Care

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has said malnutrition, which has threatened the country for decades, could be addressed through the use of rich and multi-vitamin consumables among caregivers and children.

He said this when he received Ratheesh Nambiar, branch head northern Nigeria, Checkers Africa, at his palace on a courtesy visit.

The emir urged parents and stakeholders involved to play their own part in ensuring that both infants, expectant and breastfeeding mothers, as well as those who are in dire need of highly nutritionally fortified foods are given intensive care.

According to him, the product used to be in every home in the past before unfriendly economic factors led to its disappearance in the market but bounced back with additional flavour, enriched with more vitamins essential for.

He urged makers of Checkers to further subsidize their products, so as to make it more affordable and not to relent in fortifying their foods with more essential vitamins that are needed for proper growth.

"As we all know, we are living at a time when children suffer from malnutrition right from birth or immediately after birth due to poor diet by the pregnant mothers or inability to provide the child with highly nutritional food. So parents should always take good care of their children.

"We hope you sustain the tempo at providing more products that will bridge the malnutritional gap so that we can have more healthy children, the breastfeeding mothers, the expectant mothers and the society at large."

In his remark, Nambiar said,"I use this golden opportunity to appreciate your royal highness for your unprecedented prowess in the discharge of your royal duties and wise manner by which you have rallied."