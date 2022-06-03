Nigeria: Atiku Yet to Pick Running Mate - Aide

2 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is yet to pick his running mate, his media aide Mr. Paul Ibe, has said.

Ibe told Daily Trust that speculations making the round that the ex-governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, had been chosen was not true.

Atiku emerged as the candidate of the PDP in a keenly contested primaries beating Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Former senate president Abubakar Bukola Saraki and others on Saturday at the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja.

After the convention, the attention of the party had shifted to producing a viable running mate from the south for the candidate that would enable the party to be victorious in 2023.

But reacting to the development Ibe said, "When we decide to speak on the issue of running mate, it will not be a subject of speculation, we will roll it out. It is not going to be something that will be speculated on the social media, online platforms or Whatsapp groups.

"So from my on stable I cannot confirm that to be true. These are the times for all manner of speculations. People should endeavor to wait for the official announcement. But this speculation is unknown to me."

