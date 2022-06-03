Nigeria: PDP Delegate Shares Bribe Money Allegedly Received for Participating in Primary

Mr Sabo returned home with millions of naira he reportedly shared it with his community members including the local football team.

A Peoples Democratic Party delegate, Tanko Sabo, has reportedly shared the bribe he received during the party's primary elections to indigent members of his community in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the election, dozens of officers of the anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were at the venue, purportedly to check vote-buying.

But despite their presence at the election, Mr Sabo reportedly returned home with millions of naira, which he allegedly shared with members of his community.

He also gifted a part of the money to a local football team.

Narrating what happened, Reuben Buhari, a former aide to a former governor of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Yakowa, told the Tribune newspaper that Mr Sabo spent the money well.

"Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today. For that, I say well done Tanko," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Sabo used N7 million from the bribe he got to pay for the secondary school leaving examination fee for pupils of his community. He paid N100,000 as logistics fee to the five-man committee that went round the schools in his community to pay pupils' examination fees.

He shared N6.9m to 150 orphans and the less privileged in his community.

He spent N3.2m to buy and customised the kits of a youth football team in his Dogon Daji community, named Samba Boys.

Mr Sabo spent N700,000.00 to support elders, women and beggars known as "Maroka" while he gave one Danladi Janda N100,000.00

Mr Sabo then kept N1.3 million of the largesse for himself.

Mr Sabo told reporters in Kaduna that he made so much money because he was a delegate to the state assembly, National Assembly, governorship and presidential primaries of his party.

In all, Mr Sabo shared N19.3m being the bribes he got from the primary elections.

Mr Sabo shared details of how he shared the money on Facebook.

Several people have commended him for his generosity and have asked other politicians to emulate him.