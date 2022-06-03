Nigeria: Inflation - Federal Govt to Convene Food Security Council Meeting

"We're very mindful of the fact that unless we have most of the sectors growing, especially the growth in the jobs impacted sectors, that this growth that is positive will not be directly felt by the people,"

According to her: "We also reported to Council that inflation has started going upward to the extent that the monetary authorities of the Central Bank have had to adjust the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 13% at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and that's an attempt to manage the cost of inflation.

"So, the Council has decided to set up a special effort to look at the sectors that are not growing and also to look at how we can grow the other sectors better."

Meanwhile, Council also approved a total sum of N23.115 billion for contracts in both Police Affairs and Petroleum Resources ministries.

While the Police Affairs ministries got the sum of N8,315,209,825 for procurement of raincoats, Police boots, and others, the Petroleum Ministry got N11 billion for contracts.

Giving the breakdown, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi said the Council okayed the Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 82 Toyota brand of vehicles.

"N1.9 billion for customized raincoats; customized Police boots at N576 million; Micro First Aid Kits for the police at N1 billion; customized instructional materials for the police colleges and schools at N664 million and supply of drugs and medical equipment for police hospitals across the country at N2 billion," he said.

The minister of state, petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed that the council approved the memo for the NNPC Limited to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with ECOWAS for the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline to take gas to 15 West African countries and through Morocco to Spain and Europe.

He said, "Council also approved the construction of a switchgear room, an installation of power distribution cables and equipment for the Nigeria oil and gas park in Ogbehia Bayelsa state in the sum of N3.8 billion. this park is to support local manufacturing of components for the oil and gas industry.

"Council also approved various contracts for the construction of an access road with bridges to the brass petroleum product depot in Nibomoyekiri in Brass local government in the sum of N11 billion plus 7.5% VAT.