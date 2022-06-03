Nigeria: Fuji, Reggae Musicians Hold Unity Concert in Lagos

2 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

A musical concert by some Fuji and Reggae musicians, to sensitise Nigerians and Africans in general on the need to remain united, will hold on June 4 in Lagos.

Nigerian Reggae musician, Austin Peter, popularly known as "King Wadada", the organiser of the concert, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Peter said that the whole essence of the concert was to unite music fans of different genres of music in Reggae, Fuji, Juju, Afrobeat, Hip-Hop and more.

He said that musicians from the reggae and fuji genres of music would perform during the concert slated to hold at Ehi Resort in Lagos.

"Yes, we are having a musical concert which will feature reggae and fuji musicians, it is to sensitise Africans generally to live peacefully with one another and be united.

"Artistes like famous Abass Akande known as "Obesere", Malawian artiste "Baby Zamayata", B Clean, Benja-O, Ivoltage, Damsel HFH will be performing.

"The theme for the concert is Reggae Meets Fuji, we call on Nigerians to come and be entertained, it starts 5pm till dawn," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X