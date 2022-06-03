Nigeria, Spain Deepen Bilateral Relations, Sign MOU On Sports

2 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

The Nigerian government and its Spanish counterpart have a bilateral agreement on youth and sports development, forensic criminal investigation, extradition and transfer of sentenced persons.

The agreement was signed yesterday in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Spain where President Buhari is attending the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

Amongst the entourage of President Buhari to Spain were minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), minister of industry, trade and investment, OtunbaNiyi Adebayo, minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Lai Mohammed and Nigeria's ambassador to Spain, Mr Ademola Seriki.

The media aide to the minister youth and sports, Kola Daniel, described the bilateral agreement between the two countries as historic, saying it will enhance sports development in the country, particularly football.

"The bilateral agreement has to do with sports and forensic criminal investigation. The Honourable Minister of youth and development was part of the trip to know what the agreement is all about when it comes to sports.

"Spain is one of the biggest sports nations and Nigeria is not an exception. The bilateral relationship will boost sports development in Nigeria and the honourable Minister of Sports is happy about this development because it will signpost growth in football and other sports, don't forget that the League Management Company (LMC) has a relationship with La Liga," Daniel said.

