Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Arrested for Impersonating Mr Ibu

Nollywood star, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has arrested a colleague who hacked his verified Instagram account.

Mr Ibu's daughter, Chioma Jasmine made this known via her social media account explaining that her father has taken the hacker who happens to be a Nollywood actor to a police station. She further hinted that the perpetrator has confessed to the crime.

She wrote, "This is to let everyone know that we have catfished the person that hacked Mr Ibu's verified Instagram account! He was arrested on Wednesday and the case is in the police station.

"He confessed to the crime and the investigation is still ongoing, it is so saddening to know that it was one of his colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

"His motives are still yet to be known. Revealing his identity depends on how far the extent of the damages that he was using the account to do was! Please help us let the general public know that they can stop reporting the account now as it had been restored to us! Thanks."

Moreso, in the caption below the post, a question was asked whether the identity of the actor should be released or not.

"Should we reveal his identity or temper justice with mercy as he has been begging for forgiveness since Wednesday! Note he also hacked his Facebook and the email he uses in receiving notifications from the bank!

"He is only begging we cover his identity because he said it will jeopardize his career in the Nollywood industry! Please what do you all suggest we do in this regard! Keep sharing until it gets to the appropriate news agencies! Thanks, regards! Chioma Jasmine," the actor's daughter wrote.

Mr Ibu is one of the most talented and highly paid actors in the Nollywood industry.