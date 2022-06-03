Rwanda Becomes Member of World Lacrosse

World Lacrosse on Wednesday, June 1, confirmed Rwanda and Nigeria as new members of the international lacrosse community.

The pair's inclusion brings the organization's global membership to 77 countries and continues the momentous global growth of the sport's international governing body.

Nigeria and Rwanda are two of seven members that gained membership in the past year from a variety of regions across the globe. Other countries including Cambodia and Nicaragua, which were confirmed in February, and Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, which were added in November 2021.

The past decade has seen a growth of nearly 80 percent in World Lacrosse membership, with 34 new members.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nigeria and Rwanda to the World Lacrosse community. The inclusion of two more nations from Africa reflects the momentous growth of the sport on the continent," said World Lacrosse CEO, Jim Scherr.

The Africa Association of Lacrosse (AAL) has also been fully approved as World Lacrosse's fourth Continental Federation, and it will support participation and sport development on the world's second largest continent.

"We are also very pleased with the Africa Association of Lacrosse's immediate progress, which has led it to gain unanimous approval by our board. Through the AAL, we can more fully support development in all aspects to ensure that Africa advances on the same trajectory we are witnessing with our sport on a global level."

Bob DeMarco, World Lacrosse board development director, said the development of lacrosse in Africa is among the game's world governing body's top priorities which seeks to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities for youth to participate in sport.

"Adding two new African federations and confirming the Africa Association of Lacrosse as our fourth Continental Federation will foster increased growth on the continent as we continue to expand our global footprint," DeMarco noted.

The AAL was formed in February with the establishment of a constitution and bylaws and appointment of its first president, Rufus Ntiamoah of Ghana, ahead of a formal application to serve as a Continental Federation.

What is Lacrosse?

'Lacrosse' is a modern version of the North American Indian game of baggataway, in which two teams of players use long-handled, racket-like implements (crosses) to catch, carry, or throw a ball down the field or into the opponents' goal.

The sport continues to grow in Africa behind the initiative Lacrosse for All: Africa, which was started in early 2020 by World Lacrosse.

Bolstered by annual development grants from the International Olympic Committee, the program is designed to promote the game at the grassroots level and to build infrastructure to foster future progression.

Shortly after the now-successful addition of the Nigerian and Rwandan National Federations, Uganda will make its women's world championship debut in the upcoming competition in Towson, Maryland, United States.