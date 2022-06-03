Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Sadick Sulley Secures Trials With Dutch Team

Ghanaian striker Sadick Sulley will be heading to Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam for trials at the end of this month.

The Bugesera FC striker is expected in the Netherlands on June 28 and he will stay for a month undergoing trials with Sparta Rotterdam.

Sulley has been among the best attackers in the Rwandan premier league this season netting eight league goals for Bugesera FC, something that has helped the team stay in the top half of the league table.

The trial deal was brokered by Chaniss Sports Agency which is owned by former Ghana national under 20 winger Prince Chaniss.

Sulley joined Bugesera FC last September from Espoir where he won the player of the year award in his maiden season.

He also previously played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.