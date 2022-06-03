Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Sadick Sulley Secures Trials With Dutch Team

3 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ghanaian striker Sadick Sulley will be heading to Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam for trials at the end of this month.

The Bugesera FC striker is expected in the Netherlands on June 28 and he will stay for a month undergoing trials with Sparta Rotterdam.

Sulley has been among the best attackers in the Rwandan premier league this season netting eight league goals for Bugesera FC, something that has helped the team stay in the top half of the league table.

The trial deal was brokered by Chaniss Sports Agency which is owned by former Ghana national under 20 winger Prince Chaniss.

Sulley joined Bugesera FC last September from Espoir where he won the player of the year award in his maiden season.

He also previously played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X