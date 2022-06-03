Kenya: IEBC to Follow Law in Dealing With Aspirants Blacklisted By EACC - Chabukati

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to take relevant action against 241 candidates blacklisted listed by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over integrity issues.

The electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that they will strictly follow the law in the ongoing clearance of candidates in the six elective seats and give a comprehensive statement on the matter.

"We shall look at the report and it's the commission that wrote to the EACC .We will look at it and make a statement in the course of the day for a way forward. Clearance of candidates is ongoing in accordance to the law," he stated.

The poll agency has been vetting and clearing candidates since May 29 until June 7 who will be gazetted to vie in the August 9 elections.

Chebukati indicated that candidates who have pending appeals in court will not be barred from the polls.

He further defended the move to clear Sirisia MP John Walukhe who has been convicted of three accounts of corruption.

"Those who have other matters of an appeal the commission follows article 99(3)cannot stop you from running and that's why the returning officer cleared Walukhe,"said the commission chair.

A three judge bench is expected to give a ruling on the matter of candidates with integrity issues being cleared and allowed to be on the ballot.

"That case should be heard as soon as possible within this framework of two weeks before the commission starts preparing the ballot papers,we shall incorporate the decision of the high court," Chebukati noted.

In a letter addressed to the electoral body's Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein, the anti-graft body listed candidates for various elective seat have failed the integrity test that may bar them from the August elections.

EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak indicated that among notable candidates who have been listed include Presidential aspirants Justus Juma, Jared Obwogi and Mwangi Wa Iria.

Other aspirants red listed include Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero, Ann Waiguru, Martin Wambora and Muthomi Njuki.

A majority have pending court cases which might avail an avenue for them to escape being locked out of the general election.

Wa Iria might escape being cut out as his case is still pending in court.

"Investigations established that the Aspirant was culpable. However, the aspirant has not taken plea due to a stay order in Muranga High Court Petition No.2 of 2016. The matter is pending in court," Mbarak stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the gubernatorial contest, Tharaka Nithi Muthomi Njuki and Garissa Governor Ali Korane are also among the 63 listed candidates.

For Sonko, Korane and Kidero their cases are still pending in court, and they have not been convicted with the charges against them.

For the Kirinyanga Governor however she has been found culpable of abuse of office.

"The Commission received allegations that the Aspirant abused her office by irregular receipt of travel imprests amounting to Kshs. 10,634,614/= for trips that were non-existent or not official. The investigation established culpability on the part of the aspirant and a recommendation to charge made,"said Mubarak.

In the senatorial race six candidates have been red listed including Kiambu senatorial hopeful under United Democratic Alliance candidate Karungo wa Thangwa and Tana River candidate Danston Mungatana.

For the Women Representative Seat 19 candidates have been listed with notable candidates being United Democratic Alliance candidate for Uasin Gishu Gladys Shollei .

Sirisia MP John Walukhe has led the list of MPs aspirants who risk being barred from contesting after he was convicted and found guilty on three counts of corruption.

Walukhe was however cleared to run for the seat by the poll agency.

Other notable candidates in the list include Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who is vying for the Mwala MP seat his counterpart from Busia Sospeter Ojaamong who is vying for the Teso South MP have been listed although their cases are pending in court.