Kenya: Kalonzo Congratulates Karua After Rejoining Azimio

Nairobi — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has congratulated NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua over her appointment as the Azimio Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga's running mate.

Speaking during a press conference in Thursday, Musyoka assured her of his "unequivocal support."

"Beginning today, I commit myself to the Azimio-OKA campaign activities because we are in this race to win. Deeply, we understand that Kenyan households are reeling under the burden of high cost of living," he stated.

He indicated that they will be "intentional about accelerating economic growth under the 24-hour economic plan and rolling out free secondary education."

"These dreams and aspirations will not die here. As we head into the election, we have a clear choice as a country. We have an opportunity to choose a united and prosperous Kenya," he stated.

"As we move forward, we must build a cohesive and thriving nation where everyone has an equal shot at leadership regardless of their background, size of their tribe."

Musyoka dropped his presidential bid and came back to the Azimio Coalition after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Raila Odinga.

He indicated that he arrived at the decision following extensive consultations with his party officials

He announced that he has deferred his bid and will fully support Odinga's campaigns.

"After wide consultations, I with great humility accept my nomination as chief minister in Azimio one kenya coalition," he stated.

He also announced that he was heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga where he will address a joint rally with Raila, Karua among other top coalition leaders and members.