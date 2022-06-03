Kenya: EACC Secures Freeze Orders Against Waititu in Unexplained Assets Row

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been allowed by the High Court to freeze Sh2 billion in unexplained assets acquired by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

Following the orders, EACC will freeze 18 prime properties and 7 motor vehicles belonging to ex-Governor Waititu, his family members and companies pending the hearing and determination of his corruption case.

The 18 prime properties include houses in Runda, Lakisama, Migaa Estate, Runda Grove and parcels of land in Embakasi Ranching, Thindigua and Kayole.

The seven vehicles being targeted are valued at Sh24.4 million. The agency will also hold money in bank accounts.

While issuing the orders on Thursday, Lady Justice Esther Maina also restrained Waititu, his wife Susan Ndungú and their companies from selling, transferring, charging, disposing, wasting or in any other way interfering with the properties and vehicles until the case is concluded.

The anti-graft agency filed a case on May 27, 2022 seeking to recover properties and money in accounts held by Waititu and his relatives, on grounds that the accumulated wealth was disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

Waititu, who was impeached in 2020 on accusations of abuse of office and other crimes, has been battling corruption charges.

Prior to his impeachment, he was facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.

In 2019, Waititu, his wife and two others appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, over corruption charges in relation to irregular award of Sh588 million contracts for road repairs.

They however denied the charges.