Kenya: 4 Shot Dead in Masimba as Showdown Between GSU, Protestors Turns Deadly

2 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Three people died on the spot while another was pronounced dead at a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a standoff between police officers drawn from the elite GSU police unit and protestors on Thursday.

Makindu Hospital confirmed the four deaths adding some six other people had been sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The police unit was deployed to quell protests at Masimba along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Aggrieved residents barricaded the road for hours cutting off the transport corridor as motorists and transporters watched helplessly.

Locals staged the demos to express displeasure with national administration over unresolved human-wildlife conflict in the area that had resulted in an eight deaths within three months, the latest victim being a teacher who was killed a week earlier.

The police did not comment on the operation at Masimba.

