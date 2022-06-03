Rwanda: Armenian Club Release Rwandan Defender Salomon Nirisarike

2 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Armenian outfit FC Urartu have parted ways with Rwandan defender Salomon Nirisarike after one-year and four months at the club.

The towering defender joined Urartu from Pyunik Yerevan in February 2021 on a free transfer but failed to command a regular starting place in the team.

The club declined to offer him a new contract and they officially released him on Thursday, June 2.

Nirisarike made a total of 29 appearances for Urartu during his 16-month spell.

He previously also played for Royal Antwerp and Union Tubize in Belgium.

