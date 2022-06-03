Rwanda: Basketball - U-18 Teams Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Afrobasket Qualifiers

The U-18 national teams in the boys' and girls' categories have entered residential training camp in preparation for the upcoming U-18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers to be held in Kampala, Uganda from June 13 to 18.

The boys' team is coached by Yves Murenzi, while the girls' is being handled by Jean Claude Muhirwa Rukundo.

The teams will camp at Home Free Hotel and will be doing training sessions at the BK Arena.

Countries that are set to take part in the qualifiers are: Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Eventually, a total of 12 boys and 12 girls will be selected as the final squad that will travel to Uganda on June 10 to represent the country.

Boys

Meddy Bahizi, Yvan Hirwa, Hubert Sage Kwizera, David Tuyizere, Boris Nkurunziza Hirwa, Pacifique Ndaruhutse, Chandelier Twizeyimana Cyiza Nshuti, Yves Gisa Sengabo,Gedeon Ndatimana,Herve Hodari Irakoze, Emmanuel Kayinamura, Ghislain Nubaha, Mike Mugalu, Arsene Ishimwe, Briallant Brave Izere Rutsindura, Brian Karenzi, Dick Rutatika Sano, Gad Umuhire, Prince Kabera and Just M Rugamba Nzungize.

Girls

Jane Dusabe, Nelly Akariza, Teto Aela Barahira, Blessing Gasana Uwase, Aline Mutesi, Irene Umurerwa, Josephine Uwineza, Queen Kercy Nikaze, Solange Uwase, Thalia Kayiranga Mugeni, Sylivie Umurungi, Paola Mazimpaka, Violette Uwimpuwe, Belyse Munezero, Caline Kabatesi, Solange Umwali and Janviere Mugisha Igiraneza.