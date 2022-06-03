Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - OEC Expresses Interest to Establish Headquarters in Ethiopia

1 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, Secretary-General of the Organization of Educational Cooperation, unveiled interest to establish the corporation's headquarters in Addis Abeba, reports said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Secretary-General called upon the Ethiopian government to accelerate efforts in this regard.

Secretary-General Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, on 31 May, according to the report, the discussions circulated around the priority attachment to education.

The ministry also disclosed that Demeke conveyed the attention and works being done to enhance educational quality in Ethiopia to which Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam also stated that OEC works on close cooperation for educational quality, inclusion and aims to steer social development through knowledge generation.

