Nigeria: Don't Allow Enugu Delegates to Vote During Presidential Primary, Nwoye Tells APC

3 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Immediate past Chairman of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Ben Nwoye, has warned the party against allowing delegates from the State to vote during the party's forthcoming presidential primary election.

Nwoye, who stated this in Enugu yesterday, ahead of the party's primary election, said that there was no elective congress held in the State, hence the national leadership must not allow delegates from the state to take part in the process.

"The delegates they are using in Enugu are fraudulent delegates, I'm asking the national chairman not to allow any delegate from Enugu to cast a vote during the presidential primary election," Nwoye said.

Speaking further, Nwoye cautioned that if delegates from the state were used to produce a presidential candidate, the decision will stand challenged which may affect the party.

He accused the chairman of the party in the State, Ugo Agballa of turning the primary election in the State into a private enterprise, alleging that those who won various positions during the election had their names substituted illegally by the chairman.

He said:"The NWC seems to be maintaining willful blindness even when the tickets are now for shopping under Agballa,"Nwoye said. "It is shameful if what you are doing is collecting bribes and when they refuse, you remove their names".

Nwoye urged the party's National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to implement his earlier report on the congress which was held in the State.

