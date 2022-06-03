Nigeria: Police Present N48.5m to 15 Deceased Personnel's Families in Nasarawa

3 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday presented cheques worth N48.5 million to the families of 15 deceased Police personnel who died while in active service.

The Police Public Relations Officers of the state Police Command, ASP Nansel Ramhan, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists in Lafia.

The statement stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to the families of the deceased.

According to the statement, "The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police "Group Life Assurance" geared towards improving the capacity and living standard of the families of Police personnel that lost their lives in the line of duty.

"While presenting the cheques, the Nasarawa Commissioner of Police appreciated the Inspector-General of Police for providing succour to the families of deceased Police officers."

CP Soyemi consequently exhorted the beneficiaries to invest the money in profitable ventures that would better the lives of their Families, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X