Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Bridge Connecting Two Zones in Oromia, Somali States Repaired After Two Years

2 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The bridge connecting the Dawa zone of the Somali regional state with the Eastern Guji zone of the Oromia region has been rebuilt and inaugurated by high officials from both zones, reports said.

The bridge was rendered dysfunctional due to damages caused by heavy rains that befell both zones in 2019, according to the report. Mohammed Qeyu, the Deputy Administrator of the Dawa zone, said that the reopening of the bridge would be significantly beneficial in terms of inter-communal relations, commercial mobility, and traffic flow.

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and regional security personnel were present at the inauguration ceremony alongside Ugaas, Abba Gadas, and elders who commented that the Galun-Melka- Guba bridge, which connects Hudat woreda in the Dawa zone with Negele in East Guji zone, would be of huge positive impact for Somali-Oromo integration and communal relations.

