Tanzania: Mongella Out to Unlock Journos, Police Stalemate

ARUSHA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongella has assured media practitioners in the region of his resolve addressing their dispute with the Police Force in the region.

Led by the Chairperson of the Arusha Press Club (APC), Mr Claud Gwandu, members of the Fourth Estate faulted the Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Justine Masejo for his alleged failure to cooperate with Arusha-based journalists.

Mr Gwandu was categorical that the regional police boss was not keeping media members in the loop, as far as criminal incidences and the Arusha state of security was concerned.

The APC chairperson, who was speaking on Arusha Media Day, alleged that Mr Masejo had turned a blind eye on local journalists, and had instead opted for uniformed police officers in conveying crucial information to the public.

"The police chief has never hosted us for any press briefing, we find it absurd and uncalled for, as far as professionalism is concerned," observed Mr Gwandu.

The APC chairperson said it was appalling to see the regional Police Force hosting such conferences in the blatant absence of journalists, saying it left out much to be desired.

"Our job is always to ask, seek clarifications and inform, however this hasn't been the case when engaging the regional Police Force," he added.

In his quick rejoinder, Mr Mongella said he is determined to bring both parties on the same table with a view of putting such tiff to rest.

"Besides being a tourism hub, Arusha is also a headquarters of big institutions such as the EAC, I wouldn't stand seeing our image getting tainted from such petty disagreements," he vowed.

A former Sales and Advertising Manager with a local daily, Mr Mongella paid homage to journalists, saying their contribution to the country's development and setting of agenda couldn't go unnoticed.

He equally pledged to continue working closely with members of the fourth estate.