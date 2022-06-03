Nigeria: Gas Explosion Injures 20 People, Burns Shops in Kano

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop has burnt down shops and injured 20 people in Kano.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the scene of the incident reports that it occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano.

NAN gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Witnesses told NAN that they heard the sound of a gas cylinder explosion.

A witness identified as Malam Abubakar said that many people were rushed to the hospital naked, with burnt skins.

He said that over 10 people were affected by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Mr Yusif said that the incident was allegedly caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

(NAN)