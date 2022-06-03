Nigeria: Gas Explosion Injures 20 People, Burns Shops in Kano

Wikipedia
Kano State.
3 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop has burnt down shops and injured 20 people in Kano.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the scene of the incident reports that it occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano.

NAN gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Witnesses told NAN that they heard the sound of a gas cylinder explosion.

A witness identified as Malam Abubakar said that many people were rushed to the hospital naked, with burnt skins.

He said that over 10 people were affected by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Mr Yusif said that the incident was allegedly caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X