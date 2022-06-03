Kenya: Price of Cooking Gas to Reduce As MPs Okay Proposal to Slash Vat

3 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Members of Parliament have endorsed a proposal to amend the proposed amendment to Finance Bill 2022 to slash the Value Added Tax on LPG gas from 16 percent to 8 percent, a relief for many homes who rely on domestic cooking gas.

The National Treasury had in 2016 scrapped VAT on LPG in a bid to boost the adoption of clean cooking gas but later in July 2021, they reinstated it to a 16 percent standard tax rate.

The slashing of the VAT on cooking gas is contained in the Petroleum Products (Taxes and Levies) Amendment Bill, 2021 passed by the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning.

The Kenya Revenue of Authority had initially petitioned to maintain the 16pc VAT arguing that it would lose out on revenue amounting

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X