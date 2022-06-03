Tanzania: 'Use Roads Properly to Reduce Repair Costs'

2 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

TANZANIA National Roads Agency (Tanroads) has reminded motorists and Tanzanians at large to comply with traffic laws and safeguard road infrastructure so that the government can reduce spending on road maintenances.

The Tanroads has installed Inductive loop sensors at a cost of 3.5bn/- to monitor road network.

An induction or inductive loop is an electromagnetic communication or detection system that uses a moving magnet or an alternating current to induce an electric current in a nearby wire.

Induction loops are used for transmission and reception of communication signals, or for detection of metal objects in metal detectors or vehicle presence indicators.

This was stated on Thursday by the Tanroads Road Asset Management System Manager, Engineer Musa George, adding that the installation of the gadgets is meant to measure traffic volume in major highways that will assist the agency to make accurate budget planning along Old Bagamoyo road, Dar es Salaam.

He said the Tanroads has installed 150 Inductive Loop Traffic Counters countrywide, but some dishonest and disrespectful people have been damaging and stealing such machines.

"For instance, in the Lake Zone after the gadgets had been installed people damaged and stole three of them," he stated.

Eng George thanked the Dar es Salaam police force for controlling the attempted vandalism and theft on the gadgets.

