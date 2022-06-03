Tanzania: Tapsea Conference - President Samia Presses On Professionalism

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has advised personal secretaries working at public offices to capitalize on professionalism since the position is an integral part of any organization.

Officiating the annual Secretaries Professional Conference and 9th Annual General Meeting at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma on Thursday, President Samia said a personal secretary minus professionalism is a merely "typist".

The performance of bosses in the office is directly linked to the great job by personal secretaries the Head of State said as he argued decision makers to set aside enough budgets for training as well as attending professional conferences.

Mentioning qualities of personal secretaries, the President said they must be respectful to their bosses and offices, high commitment and able to keep secrets.

She directed the responsible Ministry to ensure that personal secretaries are being paid their arrears and promoted accordingly.

Tanzania Association of Special Secretaries (TAPSEA) has recruited over 4,400 members.

The association's mission is "to facilitate change at the workplace consistent with advancement in Science and Technology, education occupational and managerial challenges."