Tanzania: Tapsea Conference - President Samia Presses On Professionalism

2 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has advised personal secretaries working at public offices to capitalize on professionalism since the position is an integral part of any organization.

Officiating the annual Secretaries Professional Conference and 9th Annual General Meeting at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma on Thursday, President Samia said a personal secretary minus professionalism is a merely "typist".

The performance of bosses in the office is directly linked to the great job by personal secretaries the Head of State said as he argued decision makers to set aside enough budgets for training as well as attending professional conferences.

Mentioning qualities of personal secretaries, the President said they must be respectful to their bosses and offices, high commitment and able to keep secrets.

She directed the responsible Ministry to ensure that personal secretaries are being paid their arrears and promoted accordingly.

Tanzania Association of Special Secretaries (TAPSEA) has recruited over 4,400 members.

The association's mission is "to facilitate change at the workplace consistent with advancement in Science and Technology, education occupational and managerial challenges."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X