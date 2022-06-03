Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Reaches Galmudug State

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug State for talks with regional officials.

The president was warmly welcomed at Dhusamareb Airport by Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor Qoor) and has been escorted to the regional presidency.

Hassan Sheikh is expected to hold separate meetings with Galmudug state officials, military officials, and traditional elders of the city.

The President's visit comes as part of his tour to the Federal Member States and engages with the local Community and State administrations.