Ghana: Govt to Introduce National Renting Scheme - Housing Minister

The government is in the process of introducing a National Renting Scheme to provide rent advances to eligible Ghanaians.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, disclosed this in parliament in response to a question asked by the Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey on the measures the ministry was taking to strengthen the Rent Control Department to perform its duties.

According to the minister, the scheme would help to avert the norm of paying long rent advances beyond six months as stipulated by the Rent Act 1963 (ACT 220).

Mr Asenso Boakye added that there was the need to revise the Rent Act 1963 (ACT 220) and the Rent Control Law 1986 (PNDC Law 138), both of which, he said, failed to adequately address difficulties in the rental industry.

"The Ministry submitted a memorandum and received policy approval from the cabinet in February 2022 for the review of the existing Rent Acts," he added.

He said the Ministry was working with the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice on the draft bill to be presented before the august house for consideration and approval.