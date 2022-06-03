Gambia: Banjul Market Women to Benefit From Organic Waste Project

Women vendors at the Albert Market in Banjul are set to benefit from a mega project with the launch recently of an organic waste management project by Mbolo Association, a local charity.

With this project, all the vendors at the said market would be provided with a 10-liter dustbin to ensure the market is kept clean at all times.

Kena Jarra, an environmental manager at the Albert Market, while addressing vendors, highlighted the significance of the project to the city of Banjul.

"All the vendors at the Albert market would be provided with a 10liter dustbin. These dustbins would be given to these women to dispose off their waste materials. This would help them keep the market clean, and control waste in the market."

In view of the role of women environmental sanitation, she revealed that women's contribution to the project is beyond just keeping the market clean, but also contribute in saving the environment for generations yet unborn.

The waste collected from the vendors, he said, would go back to them in the form of farm produce.

In order to keep the project alive and running, the project officials would be regularly monitoring the market to ensure that vendors are properly disposing off their waste.

"Every week we would be going to a specific market to see whether they are collecting waste and to see if they are taking care of their buckets. If we see much improvement, then we would continue with the project."

The project, he added, is to be working towards a Sustainable Municipal Waste Management for the Metropolitan Area of the Greater Banjul Area.

"This project is a pilot project in the Greater Banjul Area municipality councils such as Brikama Area Council, Kanifing Municipal Council and Banjul City Council."

Jarra revealed that the project started at Tujereng and it was called the "Tujereng Jambando"- that was the initiation.

"The project is aimed at promoting circular economy in The Gambia by controlling waste and collecting all the organic materials from the markets to be later transported to the gardens to be treated as a compost manure."