Gambia/South Sudan: Scorpions Stretch Muscles for South Sudan AFCON Icebreaker

The Gambia senior national team is stretching their muscles free for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener against South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

The Scorpions are currently training at the Stade Late Dior to prepare themselves fit enough for their crucial clash with the Sudanese in the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will present a formidable squad against South Sudan to grasp the vital three points before rubbing shoulders with Congo in their second group match.

The Gambia will lock horns with Mali in their third group match in March 2023.

The Scorpions will contend to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ivory Coast.