Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lutundula

2 June 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Democratic Republic of the Congo Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lutundula discussed efforts to promote peace and stability in eastern DRC amid rising regional tensions. The Secretary noted recent attacks by M23 and other armed groups, urged de-escalation, and stressed the importance of continued regional dialogue to address the ongoing conflict to further the work of the Nairobi initiative. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lutundula also discussed the importance of transparent and effective planning for the DRC's 2023 elections.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X