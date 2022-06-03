Liberia: SWAL Congratulates Anthony Kokoi

The leadership of the Sports Writers Association Of Liberia (SWAL) is very happy and proud to congratulate one of its professional and outstanding members (Anthony Kokoi ) for winning the Press Union of Liberia 2021/2022 Best Sports Journalist Award.

At the annual awards ceremony held in Congo Town, at the Ministerial Complex on May 28, 2022, Kokoi Super Jump Pass two of his colleagues walked away with the prestigious award.

Following thorough vetting and scrutiny process according to the awards committee, the young and professional sports journalist's article titled: "Meet Mustapha Raji ; A Telecommunications Expert Reviving Liberia Football ", an article well structured, backed by sufficient and rich information including facts and sources instantaneous won the hearts of the awards committee to see him clinched such awards over his counterparts.

Anthony, a reporter at Daily Observer Newspaper also won a few years ago, the best Football /Sports Journalist awards from the Liberia Football Association (LFA)

The quiet, easy-going, and professional journalist is fast progressing into the media landscape and is also a multitalented figure having worked for KMTV as a news reporter, presenter, and director respectively.

According to SWAL's President Kolubah Zayzay, Kokoi's awards did not come to him as a surprise based on his outstanding performances over the period, especially in the sporting sector.

He at the same time is encouraging other young sports journalists to see their colleague's achievements as a challenge and a sound of motivation for them to do more in their area of specialization.

"Congratulations Kokoi, we are so happy and proud of you and we urged you to keep up the good work ", he emphasized.