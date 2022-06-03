Rwanda: Kigali International Airport Conducts Emergency Drills

Rwanda Airports Company (RAC) on Thursday, June 2, conducted an aerodrome simulation emergency drills to test Kigali International Airport's response preparedness and communications capabilities in the event of an actual emergency.

The exercise was conducted simulating a fictitious aviation related incident.

The drill included a live-fire simulation where the second engine of a plane in flight carrying over 200 passengers breaks down and is granted emergency landing at the airport.

Aerodrome simulation emergency exercises, according to Charles Habonimana, the Managing Director of RAC, are conducted to ensure that all stakeholders are prepared to rapidly respond to an Airport emergency, save lives and return the airport to normal operations.

In such exercises, realism is key to ensuring effective preparedness and response.

The drills are taking place as the airport readies to host thousands of delegates, including heads of state expected in Kigali for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (GHOGM), which takes place later this month.

Over 5,000 delegates are expected for the meeting.

"Through this exercise you can see the capability in terms of the airport and personnel, and of course the framework of the regulatory as one of the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization," Minister of Infrastructure Ernest Nsabimana told the media.

He said that there were three key aspects including communication, management and coordination to prioritize.

"If all the steps are not coordinated, it will affect the whole operation," he added.

Minister Nsabimana said that he was confident with the preparedness showcased through the exercise, citing that it was another indicator of handling air traffic.

He however urged the authorities to fast track improvements in several areas going as far as pledging 'full' support, where needed.

During the exercise, umpires are placed in every integral section of the emergency to monitor and evaluate the operation to ensure efficacy.

The exercise is mandatory at any international Airport to test the level of preparedness in case of an emergency.

Habonimana said that accidents are unexpected occurrences and they have no power over them but causalities can be minimized.

He explained that they have experienced minor emergencies but should always be on standby to counter bigger ones.

Participating agencies included Airport Fire Fighting and Rescue Unit, Air Traffic Control, Airport Management, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Defense Forces, Akagera Aviation, Kanombe and King Faisal Hospitals, Ministry of Health, Airline Operations, the Red Cross, Immigrations and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.