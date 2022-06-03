Rwanda: Premier Ngirente to Launch Global Youth Summit

2 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente is, this afternoon, expected to preside over the launch of a global youth summit kicking off in Kigali.

Dubbed 'Generation Connect Youth Summit,' the two-day meeting is convening young leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe to deliberate possible strategies of addressing the current digital divide.

Hundreds of youth, including social change-makers, engineers, policy specialists, students, among others are expected to attend the summit happening at Kigali Intare Conference Arena.

Keynote speakers include, Minister of Youth and Culture Rosemary Mbabazi, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of Telecommunication Development, ITU, Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, European Commission.

Also to speak is Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN Youth Envoy; and Mr Othman Almoamar, Generation Connect Visionaries Board Member.

According to the agenda, digital divide related topics to be discussed include digital skills, gender, climate change, online safety, the future of work, entrepreneurship, digital dependencies, and more.

The summit precedes the forthcoming World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) that is slated for June 6 through 16.

It is expected that the WTDC will result in policies that will enable global connectivity and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X