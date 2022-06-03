Rwanda: Premier Ngirente to Launch Global Youth Summit

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente is, this afternoon, expected to preside over the launch of a global youth summit kicking off in Kigali.

Dubbed 'Generation Connect Youth Summit,' the two-day meeting is convening young leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe to deliberate possible strategies of addressing the current digital divide.

Hundreds of youth, including social change-makers, engineers, policy specialists, students, among others are expected to attend the summit happening at Kigali Intare Conference Arena.

Keynote speakers include, Minister of Youth and Culture Rosemary Mbabazi, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of Telecommunication Development, ITU, Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, European Commission.

Also to speak is Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN Youth Envoy; and Mr Othman Almoamar, Generation Connect Visionaries Board Member.

According to the agenda, digital divide related topics to be discussed include digital skills, gender, climate change, online safety, the future of work, entrepreneurship, digital dependencies, and more.

The summit precedes the forthcoming World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) that is slated for June 6 through 16.

It is expected that the WTDC will result in policies that will enable global connectivity and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.