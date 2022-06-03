Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - Rwanda Hold Mozambique in Johannesburg

The Amavubi of Rwanda put up a spirited showing on Thursday evening as they held Mozambique to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg in a 2023 AFCON Group J qualifier.

The game started with Mozambique on the front foot as Geny Catamo broke loose on the right wing in the 10th minute but his perfectly delivered cross was cleared by a superb diving Ange Mutsinzi header.

As at the 25th minute, there had not been any clear cut chance in the game although the Mambas were on top in terms of possession with the likes of Catamo, and Dominguez all in the fray.

The first clear chance of the game came in the 26th minute when Rwandan keeper Olivier Kwizera dived full length to save a spectacular Geny Catamo strike.

Rwanda came up with a rapid response in the 28th minute as Meddie Kagere's excellent connection from a pinpoint Emmanuel Imanishimwe cross missed the target narrowly to the relief of the Mozambican bench.

Chances were few afterwards with both teams playing cautiously as the first half came to an end.

The second half started with the same slow tempo although this time the Amavubi came out of their shells and had a fair share of possession.

Coach Carlos Alos brought on Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye and Fitina Omborenga respectively for Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Ali Serumogo in the 60th minute as he sought to strengthen the attack and defence.

Rwanda shot into the lead in the 65th minute through Blaise Nishimwe who delicately chipped a ball from 20 yards into the net after collecting a pass from Rafael York and seeing the Mozambican goalkeeper off his line.

The Mambas equalized a minute later with Stanley Ratifo heading home from the box after an excellent cross from the left.

Coach Alos made another substitution in the 71st minute by bringing on Djabel Imanishimwe for Blaise Nishimwe in an effort to vary his tactics.

In the last eight minutes of the game, coach Alos brought on ball juggler Kevin Muhire as well as Jean Bosco Ruboneka for Meddie Kagere and Salomon Nirisarike as the Amavubi held on to end the game at 1-1.