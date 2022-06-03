Uganda: MP Kazibwe Bashir Accused of 'Abandoning' Constituency

3 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

A group of people from Kawempe South has accused their area MP, Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira of neglecting them after being voted to the August House, claiming that the legislator has never set foot in the constituency to ascertain how his people are doing.

Led by Tony Mukisa, the group claimed voters are in tears and are angry due to the high price of commodities and other issues affecting them but the legislator has never been heard either on radio, television or on the floor of parliament speaking about their plight.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter written to their area MP, the group reminded their area MP that when he was looking for votes he promised to fully address their issues such as education, health, employment (youth) among others.

"You promised us as you were contesting to represent people of Kawempe South. We are here to remind you after a year in Parliament we haven't seen any of those things. Particularly voters are in tears and are angry due to the high prices of commodities. We need your voice on the floor of parliament," the letter read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group accused him of forgetting NUP's core values of: remember NUP core values of: teamwork, integrity, compassion, respect, excellence, among others.

"Lastly remember the teams which campaigned for you during elections they need your time but it's like you used them after reaching on top you dumped them, ffe Majje Gakutaka, it will be grateful to see your reply," said the group.

Our effort to talk to Kazibwe were futile.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X