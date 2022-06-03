Nigeria: Ban - Defiant Okada Riders Return to the Roads - Concerns Mount

Barely 24 hours after the ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, came into force in six local government areas of Lagos State, the Okada operators returned to some major roads in the state, yesterday.

Recall that following public outcry, Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had banned Okada activities in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Surulere and nine LCDAs attached to the LGAs.

Recall also that Okada union, under the umbrella of Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria, MTUN, and others, had sued Lagos State Government before a Federal High Court in Lagos, asking the court to declare that the ban of Okada operations in the six local governments "is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, the enforcement, which recorded high level of compliance on the first day, Wednesday, Juni 1, seemed to have been relaxed, yesterday, as Okada riders returned to some roads in the metropolis, undisturbed by security agents.

Concerned residents were amazed on the daring return of the Okada riders in the early hours of yesterday to some parts of the state, including Apapa, Mile-2, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and environs.

A motorist, Mr. Ojo Akinmade, who lamented the presence of Okada on some roads, yesterday, narrated: "We were celebrating the disappearance of hordes of Okada on our roads, following enforcement on Wednesday, but today (yesterday), they are back, no enforcement agents are sighted anywhere to effect arrest. I saw no fewer than 50 of them from Oshodi to Apapa here on the expressway in operation.

"Where are the Task Force men? This has cast serious doubts on the sustainability of enforcement of the ban order. We thought government was serious about the clampdown, but from what is happening now, there is serious doubt on sustaining this order."

Also, a commuter, Mr. Akeem Junaid, and resident of Egbeda, told Vanguard that there were pockets of Okada riders in operation in the Ikeja axis in the early hours of yesterday.

According to Junaid: "The Okada riders are back to the roads. I saw some of them operating in Dopemu, Ikeja and Agege areas this morning (yesterday) operating. "Unlike the first day on Wednesday, enforcement which was maximum but today, they seem to have relaxed just about 24 hours after. This is for our good. Government should be firm in it's decision and policies formulation and implementation for growth."

Vanguard's checks revealed that a high percentage of Okada riders have resorted to carrying out their operations in the early hours and evenings.

A top government official of the Ministry of Transportation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Vanguard, "The situation is noted and appropriate action will be taken immediately to redress the situation."

Okada operators maintain compliance in Lekki/Ajah

But the enforcement on Okada ban was total in Lekki and Ajah on the second day.

Vanguard, gathered that aside the delivery bike operators seen on the road, none of the Okada riders was sighted in the area.

However, despite the hardship experienced by many road users finding their way to work or business places by trekking long distances, as many Lagosians were happy with the ban.

A Lekki-based businessman, Mr. Okey Ibeh, said: "This ban has brought peace to all road users, including myself."

Commuters groan as transporters hike fares

Meanwhile, commuters in some parts of Lagos State, have lamented arbitrary increase in fares by some commercial bus drivers due to the recent enforcement on the ban of commercial motorcycles Okada in six local governments and council development areas in the state.

A cross section of commuters, who spoke with Vanguard, yesterday, lamented that the situation has inflicted unbearable pains on them, as many as transporters have capitalized on the ban to increase their fares, especially in gridlock prone areas.

According to them, it would take days, weeks and months before some people can adjust to the development on their routes, particularly areas not easily accessible by bus or Keke.

One of the commuters, Mrs. Salisu Tawakalitu, said she was not used to boarding bus, but with the ban, "I just have to adjust my style since I have no option, unfortunately, bus fares have increased since Wednesday and I have missed the fast speed and timeliness in my movement."

Another commuter, Kingsley Egbe, said the fare from Jakande to Law School, which was N100, had risen to between N150 and N250, while buses plying Jakande to CMS have increased their fares to N300/ N350 from N200.

Similarlly, fare from Egbeda to Idimu in Alimosho area, which used to be N100 had risen to N250 according to some commuters.

Barracks to Mile 2 on Lagos/Badagry Expressway is not left out, as fare has risen to N200 from N100.

In a chat with our correspondent, some commuters applauded the ban, but expressed worry over the impact on their road routine, especially when there was no provision for alternative means of transportation by government.

Mr. Olalekan Idris, said, "In as much as the ban on Okada is a welcome development, it has disrupted my daily activities. I will be happy if government can provide an alternative."

Woman dies after falling off Okada

Meanwhile, a middle-aged woman has reportedly died when she fell off a commercial motorcycle, popularly called Okada, at Ikeja Along, yesterday.

The woman, whose identity was not known, according to an eyewitness, a commercial bus driver, fell as the Okada rider tried to avoid the Taskforce, who had taken positions on both lanes of the expressroad to arrest any defaulters of the governor's order.

The driver said: "The Okada rider and the woman passenger were coming from Iyana-Ipaja and heading towards Oshodi very early in the morning when they ran into the enforcement team.

"In the process of manoeuvring and avoiding arrest, the woman fell, hit her head on the median and died on the spot. The Okada rider, however, escaped," he added.

No record of fatality during enforcement so far --Taskforce spokesman

When contacted, Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Special Offences Unit, (Taskforce), Raheem Gbadeyanka, denied news of any death as a result of enforcement, saying there was no such case of any incident involving death of a rider during enforcement.

According to him: "I'm not aware of such incident because no report concerning any casualty during enforcement.

"In fact, the level of compliance which has been so impressive from both residents and operators could not have degenerated into forceful enforcement to lead to death. We have the directive not to be violent on defaulters, the operation has been so smooth so far, there is no need to be violent."

LASG set to crush seized Okada

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to crush the over 140 Okada seized across the metropolis during enforcement since commencement of ban on operations.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this while giving the update on the enforcement so far.

Omotoso, said: "The government wishes to put on record the remarkable cooperation of Lagosians on the commercial motorcycles ban, which took effect today in six local governments."

"The compliance was significant in Surulere, Apapa, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Ikeja. It is the first phase of the ban, which was announced on May 18, by Governor Sanwo-Olu, following security and safety concerns."

He assured residents and visitors that the Sanwo-Olu administration would not leave them to their own devices, but "will continue to work towards the achievement of an efficient intermodal transportation system (water, rail and road) that will be the pride of all.

"Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island and other parts of Lagos. A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki and other places.

"The waterways ae also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes. Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles. They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media."

