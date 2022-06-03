Mauritius: MOU Signed to Enable Referral of Complicated Medical Cases to Local Clinics

press release

A signature ceremony of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the private clinics in Mauritius was held, yesterday afternoon, in Port Louis, with a view to enabling the referral, to local private health institutions, of complicated cases to be treated in any fields of speciality or sub-speciality, for treatments that are not available in public hospitals.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the President of the Association of Private Clinics, Dr Dawood Oaris; public officials, and representatives of private clinics.

In his remarks for the occasion, the Finance Minister commended this public-private partnership that would contribute to the betterment of the quality of life of the population. He underscored that the socio-economic development of Mauritius derived from the collaboration between the private and public sectors.

According to Dr Padayachy, joint public-private sector projects, whether in the fields of education, economy, health, agriculture, among others, resulted in more efficiency and improved services. He added that the referral of complicated medical cases to local clinics would provide, in addition, the opportunity for talented international doctors to come and work in Mauritius.

For his part, Dr Jagutpal recalled that this initiative stemmed from the measure announced in Budget 2021 - 2022 to review the Overseas Treatment Scheme. This Plan provides for patients, whose family's earnings are less than Rs 100,000, and who cannot be treated locally, to be transferred to health institutions abroad while the Government bore the costs up to Rs 1 million. In 2021, Government allocated some Rs 69 m for 173 patients under the Scheme.

The Health Minister explained that with the signature of the MoU with the 14 private clinics in Mauritius, patients would be allowed to undergo treatment locally under the scheme after a submission of bids exercise.

The benefits of this endeavour were also highlighted by Dr Jagutpal. They include effective postoperative care as patients can recover in their family and familiar environment; and elimination of the language barrier. Moreover, the Minister underlined that the funds disbursed by Government would stay in the country and circulate through the local economy.