Mauritius Receives 25 Tons of Dates From the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

press release

Mauritius received 25 tons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre. The donation ceremony was held today at the Agricultural Marketing Board in Moka.

The Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Local Government, Disaster and Risk Management, Dr Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; and the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; and the Vice Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Mauritius, Mr Khalid Al Otaibi, were present on the occasion.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo expressed his thanks to King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre for the generous donation while highlighting that this act symbolises the close bilateral ties that binds the two countries. This, he said marks the continuation of humanitarian support and assistance by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Mauritius.

He remarked that due to the ongoing disruptions in international freight due to the COVID-19 and Russian and Ukraine crisis, the arrival of the shipment of dates was delayed. Nevertheless, he pointed out, Mauritians can still benefit from the nutritious values of dates. He seized the opportunity to convey his heartfelt appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its invaluable help in the realisation of several projects in Mauritius and for its continued financial assistance to sustain the development of Mauritius.

The Minister of Social Integration, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo expressed her gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this humanitarian gesture which according to her will further solidify the longstanding bilateral relationships between Mauritius and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The donation is a further evidence of the willingness on the part of both countries to strengthening the existing relationship. She further recalled that the bilateral ties dates back to 1978 adding that the future holds great promises for the peoples of both countries.