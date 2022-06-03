Tanzania: MPs Salute Samia Resolve to Cushion Rising Fuel Prices

SEVERAL Members of Parliament, who debated the 2022/2023 budget estimates for the ministry of Energy, yesterday gave kudos to the recent 100bn/- provided by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to cushion the rising fuel prices which had brought public outcry from consumers.

Majority of the MPs said the president had exhibited strong leadership in dealing with challenges facing her people, expressing optimism that the 2.9tri/- budget tabled by the minister for Energy, January Makamba on Wednesday provided a clear direction in looking for solutions on the challenges facing the energy sector.

Special Seats MP Catherine Magige (CCM) said the 100bn/- subsidy provided by the Head of State has so far eased fuel prices for Petrol and Diesel, something which comes as a welcome move.

A statement provided by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) on Tuesday, noted that effective Wednesday, the retail price for petrol would be 2,994/- from 3,303 per litre, diesel 3,126/- down from 3,452/- per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

In Dar es Salaam, petrol price was reduced by 306/- per litre while diesel prices dropped by Tsh320 per litre. In Tanga and Mtwara ports, petrol prices went down by 152/- and 282/- per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices deepen to 476/- per litre for Tanga port and 486/- for Mtwara Port, EWURA said.

"Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that such price does not exceed the price cap and is not below the floor price for the relevant product," read a statement in part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yesterday during the debate, MPs paid tribute to the move, although they advised that many strategic plans were needed to ensure that the prices of the products remain at an affordable price for consumers.

Geita Rural lawmaker, Joseph Kasheku alias Msukuma (CCM) asked the Energy Minister to go further and seek control of prices in rural areas citing some villages in his constituency that the prices were still the same especially for retailers selling fuel in jerricans popularly known as 'Vidumu' in Kiswahili.

"I request the minister to make frequent direct working visits in different areas instead of waiting for reports in papers while in office," he insisted.

Madaba legislator, Joseph Mhagama (CCM) also expressed optimism on the subsidy provided by President Samia, insisting that it was a blessing in disguise to users of Petrol and Diesel.

"Iam also optimistic that the strategies outlined by the Energy Minister when tabling his 2.9tri/- budget will help the country in solving challenges in the sector, " he insisted.