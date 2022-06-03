Tanzania: PM Demands Effective Supervision of Projects

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered Regional, District and Council executives to ensure effective management and coordination of the various development projects in their respective areas.

The Premier issued the directive on Tuesday, during a meeting with the PO-RALG Minister Innocent Bashungwa and his lieutenants in Dodoma, to remind them of their responsibilities.

"Go and oversee the projects in the regions, districts and councils... identify the number of the existing projects, how many are completed and are in good condition as well as knowing how many are incomplete before providing the Permanent Secretary in President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG)," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Prime Minister commended the executives for effectively managing the projects implemented under the National Covid-19 response plan (NCRP), whereby most of the projects in the education sector were completed on time.

"If we were able to manage the Covid-19 response funds well and complete the projects in less than three months, why should we not be able to do the same for other projects? Premier questioned the executives.

He said there are projects which started even before the Covid-19 funds were dished out but until now, they are incomplete and challenged the executives to evaluate themselves.

The Prime Minister also directed regional, district and council leaders as well as the heads of departments, to minimise movements outside their duty stations.

"Stay in your office and make decisions, delegate the trips to your subordinates and when they come back, they shall give feedback to you," he insisted.

Moreover, the PM ordered the Permanent Secretary in the docket, Pro Riziki Shemdoe and his deputies -- Dr Grace Magembe (Health), Dr Charles Msonde (Education) and Ramadhan Kailima (PO-RALG), to strictly monitor the performance of the heads of departments.

Mr Majaliwa insisted the executives prepare their work plans in line with the ruling party CCM Manifesto for 2020-2025, which has earmarked all development projects to be managed and implemented in the regions, districts, councils and wards within the country.

"I have already directed every head department to get a copy of the CCM Manifesto and have it on their desks, we need to review it and highlight each work plan according to the sector," he said.

Regarding the use of public funds, Mr Majaliwa said in many areas he visited, he noticed that the expenditure was questionable. He stressed that the executives should manage the funds properly so as to get value for money in all projects implemented by the government.

On top of that, he directed them to avoid being involved in the procurement procedures during the execution of various projects.

"We have construction committees in every ward, how can heads of departments be involved in purchasing materials, while the construction committees are in place and tasked to oversee the projects? quizzed the Premier.

Mr Majaliwa also directed the ministry to prioritise the matter of revenue collection in their areas to increase government revenue.