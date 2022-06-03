Tanzania Launches Initiative to Increase Covid-19 Vaccine Uptake

TANZANIA has opened a new chapter in the fight against Covid-19, with the launch yesterday of the Initiative for Global Vaccine Access (Global VAX), a 25 million US dollars (about 58bn/-) campaign, aimed at increasing vaccine uptake and access in the country.

The initiative will also help the government to accomplish its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of eligible people by December this year, up from the current 15 per cent vaccinated.

Specifically, the initiative will guarantee that vaccines are available to hard-to-reach and rural populations, increase health care workers' abilities to support immunisation initiatives, and track vaccine safety, data, and analytics.

Global VAX is a US government effort to help Tanzania and some 11 priority countries in Sub-Sahara Africa to meet the global goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the world's population against Covid-19 in 2022.

Speaking during the launch event at the Mwembe Yanga grounds in Dar es Salaam, United States Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald Wright said Global VAX resources boost Tanzania's Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

"We will collaborate with the Tanzanian government, COVAX, and other bilateral and multilateral funders. It builds on President Joe Biden's pledge to provide more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide by the end of 2022, and it ramps up efforts to deliver vaccines into the hands of people who need them," Dr Wright said.

Elaborating, he noted that the US government is the largest vaccine donor to Tanzania and has already donated nearly five (5) million vaccines to date, with more on the way coming.

Dr Wright further said the Global VAX will support a diverse array of activities, which will be tailored in consultation with the government of Tanzania, to ensure that the doses arriving in-country are delivered to people quickly, safely, and equitably.

"As we cope with the various Covid-19 variants that have affected every country around the globe, we are reminded that none of us is safe until we are all safe. We must not let down our guard until everyone who is eligible and able receives the vaccine," remarked Ambassador Wright.

Tanzania has experienced four waves of the Covid-19 epidemic, according to Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu, adding that the government continues to closely monitor the disease's development internationally, especially in African countries, and enhance steps to manage it.

"According to the monitoring of Covid-19 statistics in various countries, it has been noted that there has been an increase in cases in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries over the past five weeks, particularly in South Africa, which has reported 186,254 new cases compared to 47,429 cases in the previous four weeks," she said.

Given the country's economic interaction with SADC countries, Ms Mwalimu said Tanzania needs to step up efforts to enhance the vaccination uptake and manage interventions to combat Covid-19.

In Tanzania, she said, a total of 34,002 people tested positive for Covid-19 as of May 20th this year, with 803 of them dead.

She said as of May 24, 2022, more than 13,400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been received from various sources and distributed for use in the country.

Ms Mwalimu said the government in collaboration with various stakeholders has implemented two phases of the Accelerated Community Based Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

"The first phase of the implementation of this campaign conducted from 22 September to 14 October, 2021 enabled the use of the Janssen vaccine to increase from 384,000 to 980,000 doses equivalent to more than 90 per cent effectiveness of all existing vaccines," she said.

In addition, she said the second phase of the campaign enabled the pace of the vaccine expansion to increase from 16,000 to 64,000 targets per day, where the current target set per day is to vaccinate more than 59,774 nationwide.