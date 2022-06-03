Tanzania: Youth Groups Provided With 13.5bn/ - Loan

THE government has issued 13.5bn/- loans to youth groups across the country in 2021/2022 financial year.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Dr Festo Dugange informed the National Assembly here yesterday that the fund was given to 1,441 youth groups in the country.

Dr Dugange was responding to a basic question by Special Seats MP Sophia Mwakagenda (CCM) who wanted to know what the government was doing to ensure that a large number of youths benefit from the loans, because the current system has left out majority of them who lack the required criteria.

He said that regulation number 6 for issuance and management of loans to women, youths and people with disabilities of 2018 has outlined criteria to be considered during the issuance of loans to youth groups.

The deputy minister said that the criteria among others requires a group of youths applying for loans that they must be engaged in production activities or expect to engage in commerce operations, and one must also be registered or a Tanzanian aged between 18 and 35.

The group must also have bank account bearing the group's name and its members must be in formal employment. He called upon all youths with the criteria to continue forming groups and apply for loans in order to boost their economy.

Dr Dugange explained that the government has been taking measures to ensure that the groups which benefit from the loans are sustainable and efficient. He said social development officers have been conducting routine visit to the groups and provide training and advice on how best they can conduct their activities.

Commenting on delays in issuing the loans, the deputy minister said that, the government had already issued directives to the councils to make sure that the groups which have met the criteria to be issued with the loans earlier so that they can proceed with their business.

The deputy minister also noted that sometimes the delays were caused by some groups which failed to meet the required criteria.