Tanzania: SG Issues Ultimatum to Maswa On Chalk Factory

RULING party - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General (SG), Mr Daniel Chongolo has issued 45-day ultimatum to Maswa District Executive Director (DED), Mr Simon Berege to ensure a chalk factory project is completed and starts production.

He issued the directive early this week when he visited the project that will cost 8bn/- upon completion.

Earlier, reading a report on implementation of the project, Mr Berege said so far they have received 7.8bn/- equivalent to 96.3 per cent of the total cost from the Central Government, saying the funds have been directed to implement two elements of the chalk factory and packaging.

He added that for the ongoing project, the council has hired Suma JKT as a contractor to construct the factory main building at a cost of 1.522bn/-.

The project was set to be completed on January 5th last year, but it was delayed due to various reasons.

He said the building is in the final stages and the contractor has already been paid 1.2bn/- and the project has reached 99 per cent of its implementation.

Mr Berege also said the packaging factory which is also being implemented by the same contractor at a cost of 2.18bn/- was due to be completed January, last year.

"So far the contractor has been given 1.5bn/- and the project has reached 60 per cent but the challenge was the failure of machines to arrive in time from Turkey due to Covid- 19 pandemic outbreak but now the machines have arrived ready for installation," DED explained.

In a related development, the director said the council is also implementing another projects of fencing the project through a force account at a cost of more than 108m/-, construction of an administration block costing more than 100m/- as well as another gypsum factory project worth 678m/-.

The projects are also being implemented by Suma JKT and the council has so far received 431m/- that has been dished out for the implementation of the projects.

Responding to the report, Mr Chongolo questioned why the council has initiated many elements within the main project that they have not completed.

"This is why you are now asking for more funding. You initially said the project was for the chalk factory and the money was disbursed but the project is yet to be completed," questioned Mr Chongolo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The SG said he would contact the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Mr Innocent Bashungwa to ensure production starts as production as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the government has succeeded in controlling unscrupulous business people in cotton crops, by establishing a special system for the farmers to sell their products and being paid instantly.

The system has involved local governments and all officials in Simiyu Region, who oversee the crop business, so that the farmer can get fair price.

This was said early this week by Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr David Kafulila, at an occasion to welcome CCM SG Chongolo, who was in the region for a five-day working visit. "Simiyu is the leading producer of cotton in the country, 60 per cent of this crop comes from Simiyu.

Last year, the production was 68 million tonnes, and this year we will break the record since we expect to get 200 million tonnes," Mr Kafulila said Mr Chongolo lauded the Simiyu regional authorities for the efforts to defend the interests of farmers.

He instructed government and political leaders in the region to continue protecting the interests of farmers by ensuring they get their rights especially during this period of selling cotton products.

"The CCM manifesto 20202025 clearly spells that the party will defend the interests of farmers, so the Simiyu RC and the party's leaders in the regional level are doing their responsibility well," he said.