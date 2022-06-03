Zimbabwe: Injured Mhari to Spend More Weeks Out

FC Platinum skipper Petros Mhari and defender William Stima are set to spend more weeks on the sidelines due to injuries but the champions are still determined to fight their way back in the Castle Lager Premiership race after embarking on a promising project with young players.

Mhari and Stima are some of the experienced players in the side. But they have not been able to play a part in the last few games because of knocks.

The duo is again set to miss the trip to Mutare tomorrow where the platinum miners face newboys Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva.

Their coach Norman Mapeza also revealed young Nigerian forward Abubakar Temitope Onifade is also out injured.

"As for Petros and Stima I think they have some nagging knee injuries which need maybe about a month or so to heal. So we will see," said Mapeza.

He said he was banking on the PSL mid-season break to give his players more time for recoveries.

"I understand we are going for a two-week break so I think we will also need to assess them and see what can be done so that by the time we resume our training sessions they will be back with the rest of the training squad.

"But it's always bad when you have got your senior players carrying some knocks because you need them to give some advice to the youngsters.

"I am happy with those guys around, people like (Gift) Bello. I think they have been doing a lot in terms of helping those youngsters," said Mapeza.

The platinum miners recovered from a dip in form they suffered when the season resumed after the festive holidays and AFCON break. They have since stormed back into the top three following successive victories in their last three outings against CAPS United (3-), Yadah (2-0) and most recently (triangle (4-0).

"So far so good. I am more than happy with what the guys are doing. Everybody is pushing and it's always pleasing if you have a bunch of players who are willing to work and who have belief in hard work. The project is going on very well," said Mapeza.

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)

Saturday: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v FC Platinum (Sakubva)

Sunday: CAPS Utd v Dynamos (NSS), Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Tenax (Sakubva), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Whawha v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot)