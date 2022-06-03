Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Officials, CCC Councillor Illegally Selling Land Claiming Mnangagwa Blessing

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is reportedly investigating a case in which Manyame Rural District Council (RDC) leaders are alleged to be illegally selling land to desperate home seekers.

The scam is reportedly being perpetrated under the pretext the officials had been given the green light by ruling Zanu PF party and State leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some of the named politicians who include a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor, are said to be claiming that their actions have been sanctioned by the Central lntelligence Organisation (CIO).

Mnangagwa is said to be desperately trying to distance himself from the mess and has since instructed the President's office to investigate and arrest those tarnishing his name.

Officials from the ministry of local government have also been sucked into the shady land deal.

Some of the leaders who are allegedly involved in the land grabbing scandal include Nelson Bhobho, Tawanda Bhobho, Courage Gondokondo, CCC councillor Tichaona Munhunepi, Zanu PF vice chairman for Mashonaland East province Neffery Mutizira, Brighton Garwa among other youths making up the "cartel."

Manyame RDC chief executive officer (CEO), Farirayi Guta, is reportedly preparing a consolidated report on the land invasions and preparing a list of key people involved.

RDC planner, Murepa, confirmed the investigation but directed all questions to Guta, whom he said he had given all the information.

"l have given all the necessary information regarding this issue to the CEO. You can contact her for any information regarding that," said Murepa.

The culprits are grabbing lands in areas like Murisa Rural Service Centre, Kuora Village and Chinhanga Village.

In Chinhanga Village, party youths allegedly pegged residential stands in the dead of the night on May 28, 2022, the same day that Mash East youth leaders and Seke District DCC also invaded land in Kuora Village.

Guta's phone went unanswered after several attempts to get hold of her.

A Chief Security Officer (CSO), Kavhai, said he was busy at some council function and was not able to give a comment.

Kavhai was also reportedly tasked by the CEO to investigate and provide a detailed report on the invasions.