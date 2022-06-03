Zimbabwe: NetOne Cashier Up for ZW$150m Fraud - Splashed Money On Luxury Cars

A cashier with mobile network operator NetOne has appeared in court charged with stealing charged with stealing ZW$150 million from his employer

Daniel Kalira (39) was arrested after concerned associates tipped the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Kalira's lifestyle had suddenly changed, triggering suspicions among those in his circles that he could be using criminal proceeds.

The cashier was now an owner of a Toyota GD6 twin cab, three Mercedes Benz vehicles and two BMW sedans.

According to ZACC, investigations established that Kalira would steal from the mobile network operator through an airtime voucher scam committed over a period of two years.

Kalira appeared before a Harare magistrate charged with theft and was granted ZW$20,000 bail. He will be back in court on June 27.

It is alleged that between January 2020 and 23 May 2022, Kalira stole airtime from NetOne by falsifying his sales on stock issue vouchers which he dispatched to the company's sales agents.

Investigations conducted by ZACC show that on August 25 2021, Kalira allegedly falsified issue voucher number 77064, where he indicated that he dispatched 17,400 airtime cards of ZW$100 value each.

Instead, Kalira had allegedly dispatched 80,300 cards valued at ZW$100 each, depriving NetOne of ZW$7 990 000.

On January 26 2022, Kalira allegedly falsified stock issue voucher number 77067 by indicating that he dispatched a total of 5,917 cards of ZW$100 value each when he had dispatched 28,416 cards, depriving NetOne of ZW$2 250 000.

An audit to ascertain the actual amount stolen from NetOne is still ongoing.

ZACC said all the vehicles were recovered following investigations.