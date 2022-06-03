Zimbabwe: Pomona Project Above Board, Govt

The conduct by Harare City Councillors, led by councillor Jacob Mafume to suspend the Pomona Waste to Energy deal amounts to cheap political grandstanding at the expense of the country, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said.

In a statement, Minister Moyo said all the legal procedures were taken in concluding the deal hence the project will continue unless stopped by judicial action.

"We understand that, June 2, 2022, a resolution was passed by Harare City Councillors, led by Cllr Mafume to suspend the Pomona Waste to Energy Joint Venture Agreement between the City of Harare and the investor, Geogenix B.V.

"With respect to the project, we wish to advise that all procedures were followed. The City and the investor agreed on terms as to how to execute the joint venture while the investment appraisal was done by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) and also recommended to the Joint Venture Committee."

Minister Moyo said all the recommendations from this process went to Cabinet, which is the highest executive authority, for approval and a lower organ cannot violate the principle of subsidiarity.